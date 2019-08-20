A Big Win for Northshore Inclusion Program
- Written by Susan Slate | Northshore Senior Center
The 4th annual 5K Capes for Courage run was a huge success.
Congratulations goes out to more than 300 participants and volunteers who helped raise over $38,000, making this our the biggest and best event ever.
The Capes for Courage theme was inspired by all the individuals who have the courage to be superheroes as they participate in life.
Proceeds from the event will support the Northshore Senior Center Inclusion Program and Special Olympics athletes.
Some of the “wrangler” runners who are part of Inclusion Program will go on to compete in the Special Olympics during the year.
The Northshore Inclusion Program promotes fun for all, and provides enjoyment and friendship for individuals of all abilities through year-round recreation, skills and socialization opportunities. The program offers advocacy and family support as well.
Thank you to our presenting sponsor, Kaiser Permanente, and the many other sponsors that made this race possible.