Cutting edge technology gives Police a birds eye view 20 Aug 2019 07:04

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick | Editor

REDMOND — It’s not quite Robocop, but the Redmond Police Department Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) might be the closest thing to it.



RPD launched the system in mid-August and intends to use it to expedite the investigation of serious traffic collisions.



“This technology will allow us to complete complex traffic collision investigations in a fraction of the time it currently takes," Captain Erik Scairpon said. "The system will lower staffing costs during a major incident, allow us to open roads quicker to lessen traffic impacts, and improve the safety for our officers by not placing them in the roadway.”



This mock accident scene shows how the Redmond Police Department can map a traffic collision using the UAS in a fraction of the time it took with older technology. RPD/courtesy photo

Redmond Police have two drones is service, one of which is equipped with a thermal imaging camera that can be helpful in locating missing persons. The drones can be deployed during a natural disaster too.



"The drones could also be used to help investigate crime scenes," Crime Prevention Coordinator James Perry said. "But there are no current plans to do so."



As expected, a myriad of questions have come forth from community members regarding policing the use of the unmanned units. People were also interested to know the the type of training required to operate the drones and how privacy issues are dealt with.



"A minimum of 40 hours of training is required for a new pilot to be licensed to operate our Unmanned Aerial System. The training falls under FAA Part 107 A operations," Perry said. "A portion of the training includes FAA altitude restrictions and other precautions intended to avoid recording images in an area where a person would have a reasonable expectation of privacy."



Continuing that line of thought, Scairpon added, "All UAS footage taken will be subject to the same state-mandated public records laws that apply to all other videos, photos and documents created by the police department.



"UAS does not have facial recognition technology, the department isn't planning to acquire it, and search warrants will be required when there is a reason to use the UAS to collect evidence of criminal wrongdoing."



He also encourages anyone with questions regarding the new UAS program to contact the RPD at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .