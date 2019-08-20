Northshore School District releases new start times 20 Aug 2019 07:14

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

With the start of school less than a month away, the Northshore School District (NSD) has released its 2019-2020 start times.



Of particular note is the addition of a seventh period at the high schools which tacks on 30 minutes to the new schedule. The change could have rippling effect on the transportation system for all other students in the district.



The district has also pledged to do a mid-year review to evaluate any adjustments that will could be made to the schedule. Start times are expected to adjust for the 2020-21 school year with the opening of the new elementary school on Maltby Road, and proposed changes to programs offered in the district.

Woodinville-area schools / Start Time (a.m.) / Dismissal Time (p.m.) / Early Release Dismissal Time (p.m.)



Elementary

Bear Creek / 9:20 / 3:50 / 2:20

Cottage Lake / 9:30 / 4:00 / 2:30

East Ridge / 9:20 / 3:50 / 2:20

Hollywood Hill / 9:25 / 3:55 / 2:25

Kokanee / 9:30 / 4:00 / 2:30

Sunrise / 9:20 / 3:50 / 2:20

Wellington / 9:25 / 3:55 / 2:25

Woodinville / 9:10 / 3:40 / 2:10

Woodmoor / 9:30 / 4:00 / 2:30

Middle Schools

Leota / 8:35 / 3:10 / 1:40

Northshore / 8:30 / 3:05 / 1:35

Timbercrest / 8:40 / 3:15 / 1:45

High School

Woodinville / 7:30 / 2:35 / 1:05

The full listing of school times can be found at https://www.nsd.org/schools/get-started/start-dismissal.