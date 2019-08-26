Wreck in front of Home Depot sends drivers to hospital
- Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff
A two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 21, had the southbound lanes in the 18000 block of 120th Avenue NE closed for an undetermined amount of time while investigators processed the incident.
The accident happed just out front of the Home Depot at approximately 1 p.m. Bothell Police and Fire arrived on the scene within minutes of the incident.
“One of the vehicles was pretty torn apart,” said Deputy Chief of Response Operations Doug McDonald. “We had to use electric and hydraulic rescue tools to extract the driver.”
Both operators of the vehicles were transported to emergency care. The driver in critical condition was taken to Harbor View Medical Center in Seattle; the other driver was taken to nearby Evergreen Hospital.