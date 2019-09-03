Northshore Senior Center to become a hub for aging services

"We also want to be able to reach out to communities that are underrepresented in our current services. Looking at the demographics of seniors in our zip codes, we know that the Latino or Latinx are underrepresented. We haven’t had many opportunities to serve Russian speaking communities."



A program in Bellevue, which primarily served Russian/Ukrainian seniors closed down a few years ago, Knight said. Several of those seniors contacted her about a year ago expressing a desire to take part in their services.

"What they really wanted was to be in program together – to have Russian food and needed to have programming in Russian and we didn’t have the capacity to do that," Knight said. "So we are looking at bringing in more specialized programs to service those populations, including staff that speaks those languages. It might even be something like an ELS instructor who is engaged with those seniors over the course of a day."

