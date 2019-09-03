Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Woodinville
Written by Bob Kirkpatrick, Editor
WOODINVILLE — Local area firefighters were dispatched to DTG Enterprises Saturday, Aug. 24 after multiple reports of thick black smoke billowing out from the commercial recycling plant located in 24100 block of Snohomish-Woodinville Road.
Engine 73 from Snohomish County Fire District 7 arrived on the scene, extended a hose line into the structure and was able to extinguish and contain the fire to the area of origin. The building's sprinkler system was instrumental in keeping the fire from spreading more rapidly.
"An adult occupant outside the business reported upon arrival (to the fire fighters) that there was nobody inside the structure," Snohomish County Fire Battalion Chief Bill Wirtz, said. "Firefighters searched the structure and confirmed it was clear of occupants."
Crews from Woodinville Fire & Rescue, Bothell Fire Department, and South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue helped extinguish the fire and assisted with the ventilation and property conservation efforts.
"We had good response from all departments involved," Wirtz said. "This is another great example of how well we all work together."
Fortunately no one was inside the facility when the fire broke out. There was, however, one casualty at the scene with a firefighter suffering an injury while setting up hose lines outside the structure.
"We had a guy fracture his ankle," Wirtz said. "There was a gap between the blacktop and the railroad track on the westside of the structure —that area was under water — he was unable to see the gap stepped into it."
It's unknown at this point how long his recovery process will be, but Wirtz said the firefighter is doing well.
The cause of the fire has been attributed to a malfunction with process machinery. The amount of damage has not yet been determined.