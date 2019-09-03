Work continues on Northshore School District projects
- Written by Bob Kirkpatrick, Editor
BOTHELL — The Northshore School District's Canyon Creek Elementary and Skyview Middle School expansion, and new K-5 elementary school project is in full swing as construction crews have been working tirelessly throughout the summer months.
All three undertakings are expected to be complete in the fall of 2020.
"We are thrilled with the progress at both the ES #21 locations and the Skyview Middle and Canyon Creek location," said NSD Chief Operating Officer Joe Paperman. "Our summer was very productive at both sites, and both projects are on budget and on time. When we open our doors in the fall of 2020, it will be a win for our students and voters."
Workers have made notable progress on the yet to be named K-5 elementary school located on Maltby Road. The structure has been fully enclosed and the windows and exterior doors have been installed.
Progress is being made on the exterior site work as well. The horizontal drilling is nearing completion and crews will soon be able to flush, test and sample the water system. Mechanical and electrical rough in’s are also being done on the sewage system.
Roadwork is scheduled for early September with the construction of a roundabout. Area residents will be notified of necessary road closures.
The new K-5 elementary school will serve approximately 500 students.
The District is in the process of naming the new school and welcomes community input. Name ideas can be submitted through Sept. 27. A committee will then narrow the selection, ask for additional community input, and then submit a few ideas for board approval.
Skyview and Canyon Creek
The Skyview and Canyon Creek expansion is no small task by any means, but it is coming along quite nicely as well. The project features four additions, with the primary classroom addition enclosing roughly 50,000 square feet.
Some existing spaces are being renovated to house a gymnasium, kitchen and expanded commons spaces. Site improvements include a new bus loop, and parking area. A multi-use building will be situated between the two schools adding 30 classrooms to the campus.
Crews have installed all of the new equipment in the rebuilt state-of-the-art kitchen at Skyview, and have added two new health classrooms. The majority of the parking and paving work is complete at both sites.
"The traffic flow has dramatically improved since last year. The gravel parking lot has been replaced with new paved parking lots for family and staff," Youngblood Hall said. "In addition, improvements to bus loops on both campuses have enhanced the flow of traffic in our parking lots. With that said, we continue to encourage parents to drive carefully."
Work on the expansion will continue into the school year among 800 middle school and 500 elementary students attending. When students return to campus, construction crews will focus on finishing the flooring, electrical work, light and painting on the main two-floor addition.