Work continues on Northshore School District projects

All three undertakings are expected to be complete in the fall of 2020.



Crews work on the exterior of the new K-5 elementary school located on Maltby Road. NSD/courtesy photo

"We are thrilled with the progress at both the ES #21 locations and the Skyview Middle and Canyon Creek location," said NSD Chief Operating Officer Joe Paperman. "Our summer was very productive at both sites, and both projects are on budget and on time. When we open our doors in the fall of 2020, it will be a win for our students and voters."

