Northshore teachers get new contract 11 Sep 2019 05:08

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

A new three-year contract for Northshore teachers comes with a five percent increase in wages and improvements in student resources. NSD/courtesy photoBOTHELL — The Northshore School District Board of Directors voted overwhelmingly Monday afternoon to ratify a three-year contract with the Northshore Education Association.

The decision, which needed a 90 percent approval rate, comes on the heels of a vote Aug. 29 by NEA members to call for the ratification of the tentative agreement.

The contract focuses on the improvement of student resources by creating additional school counselor, nurse, psychologist, special education, English Learner instruction and audiologist positions throughout the district.

“The strength of our district lies in the quality of the people,” NDS Superintendent Michelle Reid said in an Aug. 29 press release. “I couldn’t be prouder of the educators in this great district. This vote reflects our shared dedication to continuing our work in supporting and preparing each and every one of our students for success beyond graduation.”

The new contract increase teacher’s salaries by 2 percent and adds a 5 percent pay raise for paraeducators. Teachers will now earn between $61,200 to $119,379 for the 2019-20 school year.

“I’m very proud of the membership of the Northshore Education Association. Throughout these negotiations, Northshore educators continued to prioritize the needs of the whole student, as we have always done,” said Tim Brittell, Northshore Education Association president. “These contractual improvements will help us as we face the continued challenges of unprecedented growth in our district.

“While the McCleary decision has provided a significant increase in resources available to support our students, our state Legislature still has work to do to provide adequate funding for students with disabilities and to provide all students with class sizes that support more individualized education for our students.”

The NSD and union also agreed to allocate $700,000 to fund continued negotiations to explore the expansion of resources that support student mental health beginning in the 2020-21 school year.”

The Northshore School District is the eighth largest district in the state of Washington, covering 60 square miles. There are 33 schools within the district, with a student population of 23,000 and a staff of 3,000.