School District receives Department of Ecology Grant 11 Sep 2019 05:09

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Two propane autogas tanks were installed on eight new Northshore School District buses. Each tank has a 1,000-gallon capacity. NSD/courtesy photo.

BOTHELL — The Northshore School District has added eight propane-fueled busses to its fleet.

The purchase was made possible through a $280,000 grant from the Washington State Department of Ecology. In return for the grant, the NSD is required to take eight diesel-fueled busses offline.

“Propane autogas is safe for children and the environment, and it can reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” NSD Director of Communications Lisa Youngblood Hall said in a Sept. 6 press release.

“Propane is non-toxic and non-poisonous. It poses no harm to groundwater, surface water or soil. It does not spill, pool or leave any residue when released, but instead dissipates into the air.

“Overall, the new buses are considered to be much cleaner and more reliable transportation than the buses the District is eliminating.”

