City enters an agreement to house inmates in Kirkland 24 Sep 2019 08:03

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

People who commit misdemeanors in Woodinville will soon be housed at the Kirkland Jail. Bob Kirkpatrick/The Woodinville Weekly.

Woodinville — Transporting and booking people who commit misdemeanor crimes in Woodinville just got a whole lot easier for WPD.

City Council members on Tuesday, Sept. 16, gave the thumbs up on an interlocal agreement with the city of Kirkland for jail services, which cuts down transportation and booking time for officers having to take inmates to the King County Jail in Seattle.

“This is a big win for us for many reasons,” Woodinville City Manager Brandon Buchanan said. “It’s not only about a substantial cost-savings, but helps ensure our officers are here in Woodinville and protecting our citizens and businesses instead of being stuck in traffic transporting defendants to downtown Seattle.”

Pitching the proposal to Council, Intergovernmental Affairs Coordinator Alex Herzog said it was only logical to add Kirkland to the mix of the existing jail agreements established with King County, Issaquah and Yakima County.

“Being able to switch to Kirkland creates significant benefits. We are able to align two of our important criminal justice services. We transitioned to the Kirkland Municipal Court a few years ago, and transitioning to the jail makes perfect sense because it adds efficiency and improves continuity of the two services.

“The 40-mile round trip to Seattle and back consumed more than 2 hours (including booking procedure) of the transporting officers’ time. It takes approximately 40 minutes to transport and book an inmate in the Kirkland facility.”

Additional benefits of the agreement Herzog said includes potentially less wear and tear on police vehicles, better officer scheduling, and a significant decrease in the daily cost to house an inmate.

“The current average stay in the King County Jail is 10 days ($213.40 per day per inmate). We’ve locked in a rate of $127 per day per inmate at Kirkland, so we’ll save $864 for that same time period.”

Herzog said the terms of the agreement that will run through December 2021 ensures no cost increase and comes with automatic renewal.



The agreement does, however, require a one-time payment of $50,000 for the build-out of additional cells, which will be needed to house Woodinville inmates.

The Kirkland Jail currently has 45 beds. The expansion will bring the total to 74. The breakeven point of Woodinville’s investment, Herzog said, is approximately two years.

“We’re very thankful to our partner, the city of Kirkland, and specifically Kirkland City Manager Kurt Triplett, for working with us on this issue,” Buchanan said. “This partnership blossomed over several years and represents the dedication our organizations have to work together in the service to our citizens.”