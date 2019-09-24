Woodinville PD adds a seasoned officer to its staff 24 Sep 2019 08:12

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

WOODINVILLE — Sergeant BJ Myers is the newest member of the Woodinville Police force.

Myers brings with him a vast experience of law enforcement having spent the past 12 years working with the King County Sheriff’s Department.

“The Woodinville Police Department is proud to announce our newest addition to the force,” said WPD Chief Kathleen Larson. “For the first time in Department history, we now have two Sergeant’s assigned to the city!”

Myers began his carrier with the KCSO in 2007 as a uniformed patrol officer working out of Burien and Southwest King County.

From 2011-2014 he served as the White Center Storefront Deputy responsible for developing and implementing community-policing programs, and was an instructor and program coordinator for G.R.E.A.T.; an anti-gang program taught in the Highline School District.

Myers also had a two-year stint (May 2013-April 2015) as a Public Information and Media Relations Officer. He was promoted to Sergeant in April of 2015.

Myers spent the last four years in the KCSO Major Investigations Section where he co-led the Special Assault Unit, Registered Sex Offender Unit, and the Domestic Violence Investigations Unit.

He is UW Bothell and Seattle Pacific University alum and Air Force Veteran.

“Sergeant Myers will be working our afternoon/evening shift and will share the administrative and patrol supervision responsibilities with Sergeant Harasek,” Larson said. “The addition of Sergeant Myers will provide additional supervision and mentoring of our deputies. I’m sure you will be seeing both Sergeants out in the field much more regularly!”