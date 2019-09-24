Adventure Outpost returns to Mary Cash Park 24 Sep 2019 08:18

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Members of Duvall Troop 745 teach Cub Scouts about kayak safety at the 2018 Adventure Outpost. Courtesy photo

WOODINVILLE – Local area troops will converge at the Cold Creek Natural Area of Mary Cash Park for the annual Scouts BSA Adventure Outpost Saturday, Sept. 28.

The event provides opportunities to learn about the Scouts BSA program, formerly known as the Boys Scouts of America, and teach boys and girls age 11 to 18 how to enjoy a positive experience in the wilderness.

Scouts will give short seminars on topics like building fires, hammock camping, kayak camping, backpacking gear, cooking in Dutch ovens, the safe use of axes and knives, navigating in the backcountry using a map and compass, and first aid.

“This is our ninth year helping Cub Scouts find a Troop that fits their needs,” event organizer Cyndy Jones said. “I’m excited to see girl Cub Scouts interacting with girl Troops. There are three Troops in our area welcoming girls this year, two of which will be at the Outpost; the Troop had a backpacking trip planned for that date.”

“The Outpost is an excellent way to meet a bunch of Troops and see what fun the Scouting program has to offer,” said Ron Rodgers, a long-time Scouting volunteer.

Opportunities are also available for parents and guardians to learn about the history of the BSA, Troop schedules, and leadership style.

Mary Cash Park is located on the Woodinville-Duvall Road just east of Cottage Lake Park. The Adventure Outpost event starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m.

For more information contact Jon Harthun at (206)725-5200 or go to the BeAScout.org website.