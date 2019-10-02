Teen Arts Alliance Art show a big hit 02 Oct 2019 10:07

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Woodinville High School students Robin Weyrauch and Liam Kozel were part of the musical entertainment at the Teen Arts Alliance Youth Art Exhibit. Nick Lucchetto/courtesy photo.

WOODINVILLE — All the hard work and dedication the students in the Teen Arts Council program put in paid large dividends, as the initial Teen Arts Alliance Youth Art Exhibit at the Sammamish Valley Fall Festival was a big hit.

The event took place at 21 Acres Sept. 28.

“It was a huge success! The art was amazing… there is so much talent with these teens,” said Woodinville Arts Alliance Development Chair Nicole Stremlow Monahan. “We had a lot of people come to see the show and the two teen bands that played music were excellent. They all looked like they were having a lot of fun.”

Stremlow Monahan was also impressed with the overall achievement of the goal set before the aspiring artists.

“The Woodinville Arts Alliance mentors gave the teens an example of how a professional art show runs and it couldn’t have been better, there were even several pieces of art that sold,” Stremlow Monahan said. “The council teens really stepped up to the plate to make the show a big success. They made it run so smoothly from set up to take down. The excitement on the faces of the teen artists who were in the show and those who won awards was unforgettable. Truly an amazing show, I’m so proud of these teenagers.”

Plans are in the works for next year’s group of inspiring artists to paint a mural for the city. Teens interested in applying for the 2020 council can apply at www.WoodinvilleArtsAliance.com. Applications are due by June 1.