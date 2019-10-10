Inglemoor grad earns a degree abroad 10 Oct 2019 08:15

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Kayla (center) with her mother Mary, brother Derek and father James attended are standing in front of the Royal Holloway University Founders building. Michael Barlage/courtesy photo.

LONDON — Kayla Mulkins has obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, with First Class Honors from Royal Holloway, University of London.

The prestigious institution was established in 1879 and is ranked in the Top 30 universities in the United Kingdom.

Mulkins is a 2016 graduate of the International Baccalaureate program at Inglemoor High School.

During her three years abroad. Kayla discovered a passion for writing short stories, specifically those of the experimental nature. She wrote a play review for the university's paper, The

Founder, and was short-listed for the Streetcake experimental short story prize; a contest for young writers by Streetcake Magazine.

Following graduation, Kayla roamed the Scottish Highlands on a walking tour. She then produced a short film on Dementia to honor her grandmother. Kayla submitted the film to several film festivals and then returned to the United States to begin her creative writing career.