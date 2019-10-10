Work continues on Northshore School District construction projects 10 Oct 2019 08:45

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Road crews work on the new roundabout that leads from Maltby Road to the main parking lot at Elementary #21. NSD/courtesy photo.

BOTHELL – September saw production remain at high levels on the Northshore School District’s (NSD) new elementary school and the Skyview and Canyon Creek expansion projects.

Construction crews focusing on the interior work at Elementary #21 installed the oven hood, warmers, walk-in freezer and refrigerator in the state-of-the-art kitchen.

Basketball hoops and shot clock and scoreboard were installed in the gym. Stage light fixtures were hung and the ceiling grid in various parts of the school was put in. Ceiling tiles are scheduled to be placed in October.



“Exterior work continues on the site as well. The metal roofing is complete on the school’s Large On-Site Sewage system (LOSS) building. The interior plumbing, ductwork, electrical and painting is ongoing too,” said NSD Public Information Officer Lisa Youngblood Hall. “The asphalt-treated base has been placed for 49th Drive SE, which is the new road that leads from Maltby Road to the school’s main parking lot.

“There were two-weekend closures during September to allow for the construction of the roundabout on Maltby Road, as required by WSDOT. It is now complete with ample signage and will assist in maintaining traffic flow on Maltby Road, as well as maintaining safe access to and from the school entrance.”



Youngblood Hall said materials for the 25-millimeter pad for the athletic field have arrived and are scheduled for placement in October.

Progress continued as well at the Skyview and Canyon Creek expansion site.



The gym addition exterior was enclosed at Canyon Creek and is now weather tight. The interior work is ongoing.

The new state-of-the-art kitchen at Skyview was unveiled and began serving students on the first day of school. Carpeting and flooring were laid down in the new multi-purpose building, and the painting and casework continue.

Landscaping at both campuses is in progress.



Youngblood Hall suggested folks interested in following the progress of all three projects visit the construction page website at www.nsd.org/our-district/overview/construction.