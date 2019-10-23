National Hispanic Recognition Program recognizes three area students 23 Oct 2019 09:36

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Serena Martin, Marcos Lacouture, and Madi Smith ( courtesy photo).

SAMMAMISH — Woodinville’s Madi Smith was one of three students honored by the National Hispanic Recognition Program (NHRP).

NHRP distinguishes Hispanic/Latino students who score well on the Preliminary SAT Test (PSAT).

Eligible students must be at least one-quarter Hispanic/Latino, achieve the minimum required PSAT Selection Index score and earn a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher by the middle of their junior year.

Smith along with Sammamish resident Marcos Lacouture and Bellevue resident Serena Martin placed in the top 2.5 percent of all Hispanic/Latino juniors who took the PSAT last year.



The trio attends Eastside Catholic High School.

“Congratulations to Marcos Lacouture, Serena Martin and Madi Smith for their recognition by the College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program as outstanding, academically well-prepared high school students,” Principal Barbara Swann said in an Oct. 18 press release.



All three were required to provide information about what they would like to study in college, where they would prefer to attend college and what advice they would share with younger students.



Smith wants to study international business with a minor in Spanish at either Santa Clara or Seattle University. “I would tell younger students to get involved in everything they can because my favorite memories from high school have come from experiences I never thought I would try.”

Lacouture would like to study computer science at the University of Washington. “Students should do all of their homework and, in harder classes, re-do their homework or do practice problems online before testing.”



Martin is interested in studying international relations and political science at a college or university on the East Coast. “Don’t be afraid to think outside of the box academically!”