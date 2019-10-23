Support needed for NPRSA Prop 1 M&O levy 23 Oct 2019 10:07

Written by David B. Clark

A couple of Northshore Seniors enjoy a leisurely game of billiards (courtesy photo).

Part two of a three-part series

BOTHELL — As the trees change color and swiftly lose their leaves, October will soon end, which means the all-important maintenance and operations levy vote is right around autumn’s next bend.

On Nov. 5, residents will have the opportunity to vote whether the Northshore Parks and Recreation Service Area (NPRSA) should authorize to impose regular property tax levies of four cents ($.04) or less per thousand dollars of assessed valuation for each of six consecutive years.

The money will fund crucial upkeep and replacement of siding, windows, drainage, roofs, and mechanical systems: roof replacement, siding, windows, drainage, and mechanical systems, for both the Northshore Senior Center and Health and Wellness Center. The two facilities serve over 5,000 seniors and individuals living with disabilities.

The maintenance and operations levy would cost the average homeowner in the district around $1.70 per month, or just over $20 a year.

The best-case scenario for Northshore Seniors to continue the life they've become accustomed to is Prop 1 passes capital improvements are funded. The worst-case it fails, which could result in major fallouts.

For many seniors, the Center is a central part of their lives because of its ability to act as the central point for individuals to meet one another and enjoy enriched experiences throughout the community.

Peg English has been coming to the Center for six years and has made so many friends. In addition to enjoying the dynamic and robust environment of the center, she volunteers in the “Bookie” office and serves on the Advisory Council.

"A typical Bookie day would consist of me meeting with seniors wishing to book one of our Day Trips, and planning trips for the next quarter,” English said. “I also see and talk to the staff, other volunteers and any seniors who just stop by to talk to me. I always use the opportunity to help them understand what the Center can do for them – I may call a staff person in to meet with them and help resolve a pressing problem.”

English shares space with the Employment Office and the Meals on Wheels team making for an easy and collaborative space to access and handle issues.

“I cannot count the times I’ve been told by a senior booking a Day Trip that they love our trips because it gets them out of their house and something fun to do.”

Being at the Center makes her feel part of something larger: her community. She mentioned one time she heard a member say that the Center saved his life. If the center didn’t exist English said her life would change drastically.

“While I live in a senior apartment building which is a wonderful community of its own, I would not be exposed to the greater opportunities the cities around me offer.

"My exposure to new and wonderful other people would be greatly limited. The resources the Center offers is unlike anything else available to us in this area. It gives physical, emotional, and mental support services unique to the Northshore.”

One of the more popular things for residents at the Center to participate in is The Northshore Wranglers Inclusion Program, which is all about equity and including everyone, and promoting “Fun For All,” founded in 1998 as a non-profit service of the Health and Wellness Department operated by the Northshore Senior Center.

The service provides inclusive fun and fosters friendship for people of all ages and abilities. Because the program itself is part of the Center, there would be a significant negative impact if the levy failed. The Wranglers might not only lose their home but the service that makes their group possible.

Nigel Aspen has been participating with the Wranglers for nearly a decade.

“My community is Wranglers. Through it, I participate in so many fun activities... Special Olympics, bowling and track, fitness, art, and special events," he said. "Without the Center, I would not see many of the friends I have made over the years, and most of my friends are there.

"If the center closed I would be devastated. It helps me stay active and stimulated, gets me out of the house and gives me a place where I belong without any barriers or limitations. I would be stuck at home most of the time. Northshore Inclusion is like a lifeline, I'd be lost without it.”