Ellertson named Chamber Executive Director 23 Oct 2019 10:33

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Kimberly Ellertson

WOODINVILLE — It’s official. Kimberly Ellertson is the Woodinville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. Her interim title was removed Oct. 15.

Ellertson replaces Christopher Burgess who resigned in September to spend time with family.

“I want to thank the Woodinville Chamber Board of Directors for the support they’ve provided to me and the Chamber team, and the countless members who have reached out to offer well wishes as I take on this new role,” Ellertson said. “It's such an exciting time in Woodinville and I'm thrilled to be a part of it all!”

Ellertson has lived in Woodinville for more than a decade. She became a member of the Woodinville Chamber team in September 2013 serving as the Director of Marketing. Her duties encompassed a broad spectrum including membership oversight, sponsorship, communications, and some event oversight as well.

“Joining the team was a natural fit for me. My background is in hospitality, tourism, events and a focus on membership and sponsorship, having worked for Seattle Hospitality (now SH Worldwide), and Visit Seattle.

“Having the opportunity to take all of my professional passions and make a difference in my own community is a dream come true! I think that Woodinville has the very best to offer to businesses, families, visitors — everyone. Taking this next step, as the Executive Director, is a role I’m ready for and I hope to serve our community well.”

Ellertson’s main focus as Executive Director will center on making the Chamber an organization that promotes and strengthens business in Woodinville.

“I’m incredibly passionate about that — hopefully businesses that are in this community know that the Woodinville Chamber is a must for their business,” Ellertson said. “We want to connect business owners and their team with others in the community, help with issues that arise when they are unsure where to turn, and offer the chance to be a part of something greater.

“Beyond that, our Chamber is more invested in the community as a whole, than many Chambers are, I believe. We produce the Celebrate Woodinville summer and winter series of events for this community, and I want to focus on continuing the longstanding traditions they’ve become for residents and visitors alike.”

One of the more popular seasonal events the Chamber sponsors is the upcoming Winterfest.

“It’s just around the corner (Dec. 7) and I couldn’t be more thrilled with how it’s coming along,” Ellertson said. “Our Winterfest 5K|10K walk and run get bigger every year and we love seeing everyone out there in their holiday festive attire.

“The Winterfest Holiday Fair and Tree Lighting will take place from 3-6 p.m. in DeYoung Park and we have some remarkable partnerships that are going to make this year so much fun. You’ll have to see it to believe it!”