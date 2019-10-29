Kenmore names new Police Chief 29 Oct 2019 10:36

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Sergeant Moen has been promoted to Chief of Kenmore Police. Courtesy photo

KENMORE — Sergeant Brandon Moen is Kenmore’s next Chief of Police. Moen will take over for Chief Peter Horvath who has been promoted to Captain with the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

Several candidates applied and after three rounds of panel interviews and a follow-up interview, City Manager Rob Karlinsey selected Moen to be Kenmore’s next Chief of Police.

Moen’s promotion is effective in early to mid-November.

“I am honored to serve as Kenmore’s next Police Chief,” said Moen in an Oct. 23 press release. “I started my law enforcement career in Kenmore in 2006, and I’m excited to now have the opportunity to lead such a talented and community-oriented team of officers.”

Moen is a 13-year veteran of the KCSO and has been working with the city of Shoreline since 2016. He was selected as Sergeant of the Year and awarded KCSO’s Sheriff’s Medal in 2018 for courage and bravery in the line of duty.

Moen has also worked in the KCSO Southwest precinct, and with the KCSO Metro Transit Police. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning from Eastern Washington University and has worked in the transportation planning and traffic engineering field.

“Sergeant Moen comes highly recommended and brings an excellent set of technical and leadership skills to the table,” Karlinsey said. “We’re glad he chose Kenmore and we look forward to introducing him to the community.

“I’m happy for Chief Horvath and his promotion, but we are going to miss him. He has accomplished a lot as Chief and has built meaningful relationships with the community.”