Local artists depict life along the Sammamish River Trail 29 Oct 2019 11:02

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Stacey Almgren, left, and Nicole Monahan paints the finishing touches on the mural.

WOODINVILLE — Following the completion of the Sammamish River Bridge Replacement project early last summer, the city of Woodinville put out a call in July for artists to submit proposals to paint a mural on its large retaining wall.

City Management Analyst Maia Knox said the new bridge is safer and wider, but it covers up the Sammamish River and Trail more than the old bridge did so a plan was birthed to brighten the space and showcase the natural beauty of Woodinville to folks walking, jogging or cycling by.

“We received six total submissions, and after a careful review of artist credentials and design proposals, the City Council unanimously selected Nicole Monahan and Stacey Almgren to paint the mural,” Knox said.

Council felt that their experience in the medium, personal connections to Woodinville, and the creativity of their design and approach best qualified them to execute the project.

“Stacey and I really wanted to paint the mural,” Nicole said. “Doing it by ourselves was a big undertaking, but we work together well –have worked on other projects together and thought this would be a lot of fun.”

Nicole said the City wanted them to paint something that incorporated the community, nature on the trail and the history of the town. She said the majority of their original ideas were history-based, but that all changed once they became familiar with the worksite in Wilmot Park.



“After we came out here we noticed the trail was being used by so many people,” Stacey said. “So we really wanted to capture that and with the backdrop of the Sammamish River and the otters and the eagle we’ve seen we had to put them on the mural.”



Before they could put any paint on their canvas, the two had to prime the entire wall. Along the way we they would stop some of the people using the trail and ask if they wanted to be part of the mural.

“We had people stand up against the wall while one of us would shine a light on them and the other would trace their silhouette,” Stacey said. “It was fun getting to know everyone.”

The project started at the end of September and despite a couple of weather delays wrapped up pretty much on time Oct. 26.

“We’ve really enjoyed watching the mural take shape over the past month. Nicole and Stacey worked extremely hard to complete their efforts before the rainy season arrived in earnest,” Knox said. “The finished mural will complement other murals around town, drawing inspiration from its surroundings to illustrate recreational opportunities and wildlife, as well as our beautiful hills, trees, and waterways.”



A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 6 at 4:30 at Wilmot Park.

“It’s been a lot of fun and we are super honored to be a part of the project,” Stacey said. “We’re going to miss everyone on the trail.”