Weekly brings new reporter onboard 14 Nov 2019 10:27

Maddy Coates

Meet Madeline Coats, the new general assignment reporter for the Woodinville Weekly and Valley View newspapers.

Coats is a recent graduate from the University of Washington with double majors in journalism and creative writing and a certificate in leadership.

Coats grew up in Sammamish and first began designing newspapers and editing stories as a senior at Eastlake HighSchool.

As a sophomore at UW, she became the Editor-in-Chief of a publication on campus called the Odyssey. She is passionate about government, racial justice, activism, sports, mental health and education.

Coats hopes to one day begin her own news-paper in Sammamish. She believes the goal of any journalist is to educate society on otherwise confusing matters.

“Reporters have the responsibly of acting as a translator for society,” Coats said. “Government happenings and bill language can be difficult to understand, and I intend to keep the public educated.”

During the 2019 Legislative Session, Coats reported on the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association (WNPA) in Olympia.

She broke the previous record for most articles completed, after writing 37 articles for 88 publications across Washington.

Her passion for journalism was heightened after being exposed to politics at the capitol.

Coats has worked for Sound Publishing, Beacon Publishing, and various other newspapers and aims to use her degree in creative writing to change the way the worldviews news writing.

Her official start date is Nov. 16.