Woodinville officers honored for outstanding service 22 Nov 2019 01:08

Officer Tracy Owen, left, with Chief Katie Larson,

was one of two members of the WPD to receive

the Meritorious Service Award.

Woodinville Police Detective Richard Rowe and Master Patrol Officer Tracy Owen have received Meritorious Service Awards for their leadership and service to the community.

Woodinville Police Chief Katie Larson made the presentation at a City Council meeting on Nov. 5. She said the Meritorious Service Award is given to officers who accomplish a task within the scope of their duties.

Two years ago, Officer Owen became involved with a victim who reported her handyman for stealing miscellaneous tools. During his investigation, Owen noted a number of things that were concerning to him.

Larson said the victim had purchased a truck and trailer for her handyman. She had also paid him about $42,000 for work he had done around the house for the last six months. Unfortunately, the scope of the work is unknown.

Owen became concerned for the welfare of the victim and contacted her family who lived out of state. He also reached out to Adult Protective Services and put the victim in touch with the crisis center.

“At that point, we thought things had been resolved. Within months, a similar circumstance occurred with the same victim again,” Larson said.

The victim allowed a friend’s son to move in and help her around the house. Over the course of the next few years, the victim bought him a truck, a camper, a boat, and gave him an untold amount of cash, most likely in excess of $100,000.

In addition, this man asked his friends to do miscellaneous chores around the house, for which he paid $12,000 in cash. It is unknown what exactly they did for the victim, Larson said.

Neighbors began calling 911 about numerous cars and equipment in various categories of disrepair showing up in the victim’s yard. Reporting parties also expressed concern about suspicious people and possible drug activity occurring at the victim’s home.

Larson said all deputies from the Woodinville Police Department began spending their spare time in the area, creating a visible presence and watching for suspicious activity and people. Many of the folks contacted were known drug dealers and most had a documented criminal history, she said.

Through the coordination driven by Rowe and Owen, the State was able to step in and obtain a Vulnerable Adult Protection Order for the victim.

“The collaboration on all levels contributed to the success of this long-term investigation,” said Larson. “This is truly one of the finest displays of teamwork I have seen.”