Big changes are coming to the Tourist District 12 Dec 2019 12:54

Written by Madeline Coats

The 20.4-acre mixed-use development is scheduled to be completed in a 10-year timeframe.

The Tourist District will see major developments in the coming years. City Council approved a development agreement for the Woodinville Wine Village project in a 4-1 vote on Dec. 3.

The agreement between the City and Wood Mountain LLC allows for a 20.4-acre mixed-use development. The project includes 425 residential units, a grocery store, several restaurants, space for retail businesses or offices and a 165-room hotel and conference center. Along with other improvements to the area, there will be large parking lots and storage warehouse space.

“This is the evaluation we did through the State Environmental Policy Act review,” Director of Development Services Robert Grumbach said. “This is basically giving an overall idea and scope of what the proposed project may include.”

He said the actual breakdown of numbers and exact business establishments will be modified or altered when development

begins. The types of housing for residential units will differ as well.

“The 425 residential units include a possible mixture of townhouses and multifamily dwellings,” Grumbach said. “The Tourist Business Zone does not allow residential development unless it is approved through a development agreement.”

The development is located near the intersection of Woodinville-Redmond Road and Northeast 145th Street. The large size and scope of the project warrant a 10-year timeframe, which is the maximum amount of time allowed for the development agreement.

“They are asking for 10 years on this development agreement and they want to be able to follow the regulations in place today,” Grumbach said.

City Council authorized a 67-foot maximum height for the hotel at a meeting on Nov. 19. The maximum height limit for buildings and structures within the Tourist District was 45 feet prior to the agreement. Council also approved the planning commission’s recommendation to add two 6-foot by 10-foot spaces for rental bikes and scooters.

During construction, the agreement requires Wood Mountain LLC to have at least 100 temporary graveled parking stalls, which must be removed within seven years. All permanent parking stalls will be provided in a parking garage or on the surface level within that amount of time.

Wood Mountain asked for a 50% reduction in parking stalls for the wine village portion of the project, dropping the number of stalls from 767 to 384. Grumbach said they based the reduction on a mix of moderate and best-case assumptions.

He said the original number of parking spots was calculated based on a configuration of uses they are considering for the project. The newest proposal from the City has 480 parking stalls, which is a 37.4% reduction.

While the parking study is still underway, Grumbach said the final calculation is anticipated to support a 34.5% reduction or 502 stalls.

Once approved by the public space commission, three public art projects will be added to the development. A public park will be created near the Sammamish River and King County trail in the northwest corner of the project.

Council recently approved rectangular rapidly flashing beacons to increase public safety in the area. The beacons will be installed in the crosswalks of the State Route 202 roundabouts.

The City and MJR Development, Inc. executed a development agreement for the same property back in 2005. They had begun a wine-themed property was known as the Woodinville Wine Village.

Construction was eventually terminated by MJR after economic issues. This happened after MJR obtained permits from the City and installed storm drainage systems, water stubs for domestic water and fire flow, sanitary sewer stubs and dry conduits.

Wood Mountain proposed to resume the development of the property and submitted the development agreement application on May 15. The company aims to take over a project that is more consistent with current marketing conditions and City plans.

The project will continue to be known as the Woodinville Wine Village.