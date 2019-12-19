Local students’ project launched into space Dec. 11 19 Dec 2019 08:40

Written by Madeline Coats

From left, Aliah Haigh, Madelyn Heaston and Katja Kirchner launched art into space aboard the New Shepard. Blue Origin photo

Woodinville native Aliah Haigh knew very little about engineering one week prior to her participation in “Go For Launch! Full STEAM Ahead” at the Museum of Flight. Regardless, her group of friends, called Team Northern Lights, was chosen as the winning team.

The competition, held in January, allowed about 25 students to learn about leadership, space and STEAM. Teams used science and engineering principals to utilize microgravity and create artwork.

“The Go For Launch! educational experience has inspired me to be more creative, think way outside the box and discover more about my full potential and future career choices,” Haigh said.

Haigh said the two-day program focused on team-building activities, practical ideas and life skills. By the end of the second day, Team Northern Lights finished a project that incorporated space and art. The team of three also included Madelyn Heaston and Katja Kirchner.

The high school student participants worked with astronauts and scientists to develop STEM or STEAM projects that would be launched into sub-orbital space. Over the next year, Team Northern Lights worked with engineers to collect ideas, tweak problems and ultimately bring the project to life.

“The goal of this experiment is to determine microgravity’s effect on creating art,” Haigh said. “It will test how the paint spreads onto the canvas, as well as how the three different colors mix. It will also be interesting to see how the flight back to earth will affect the art.”

She said once the rocket is launched into microgravity, it triggers magnets to squeeze paint out of tubes. The paint then floats around, touches each other and mixes. When the pod starts descending, paint splatters on the canvas.

“Our experiment, in particular, is very important because it can inspire other teens to see that they can make an impact in the art community by reaching into the unknown,” Haigh said.

The student experiment was launched into space aboard the Blue Origin New Shepard Dec. 11. New Shepard is Blue Origin’s reusable suborbital rocket system. It is designed to take astronauts and research payloads past the Kármán line, otherwise known as the internationally recognized boundary of space.

The New Shepard flight provided about three minutes of high-quality microgravity to conduct the art-based experiment. The total flight lasted about 11 minutes, Haigh said. The three students got to watch the experiment live from a computer.

Haigh is currently an 11th grade Running Start student at Bellevue College. She plans to continue learning about engineering. Haigh aims to partake in more programs relating to space as her wealth of knowledge grows and develops.