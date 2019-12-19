Shop with a Cop helps struggling families make ends meet 19 Dec 2019 08:55

Written by Madeline Coats

Officers and Target employees searched the store for toys on wish lists for participating kids. Madeline/Woodinville Weekly

For more than six years, Shop with a Cop has given area children who might not otherwise have the opportunity the chance to have a joyful holiday season.

This year’s event at Target on Dec. 14 provided toys and clothing for 46 families and 121 kids.

King County Sheriff’s Deputy Shaman Wicklund helped launch the program years ago when only five kids participated. He said it all started with a local family struggling to make ends meet. Officers threw money in a hat and various other donations allowed the family to put food on the table and gifts under the tree.

“It has grown into a great event,” Wicklund said.

Wicklund is also a school resource officer in Woodinville. He said school staff and nurses nominates students from around the area in need of extra financial help.

Wicklund said Target donates $1,000 to $2,000 every year. Nearly $12,000 is spent in an hour and 30 minutes, he said.

Officers from Bothell, Redmond, Bellevue and Woodinville showed up to support the community. Police from King and Snohomish counties also visited Target on Saturday morning.

“People who live in the community love to help out,” Wickland said. A lot of officers may not work in Woodinville, but they still choose to support the cause, he added.

The Woodinville Firefighters Benevolent Fund is another large supporter of Shop with a Cop. By pooling resources through this fund, firefighters and police officers have been able to provide financial assistance to the homeless and people in need.

The fund helps purchase coats, bike helmets, life jackets, water heaters and smoke detectors for those in need. It also provides financial assistance in the form of food, cab rides and vehicle repairs, as well as housing and utility bills.

Over the years, the fund has paid for the preschool tuition of a child who lost his father, replaced water heaters for families living in mobile homes, assisted several people with medical expenses and purchased coats for financially challenged elementary students.

It has also helped pay for funeral expenses for multiple firefighters and assisted in medical and mental health care for local residents.

Wicklund said Costco donated 170 turkeys, which he distributed to food banks and families at the shopping event. Starbucks contributed to the event as well. He said Swerve is also helping to minimize the cost of driving classes for one individual in the community.

This annual Shop with a Cop program is one of the largest in the state. It is organized by the Woodinville Police Department and supported by the Woodinville Firefighters Benevolent Fund. The city’s chamber of commerce and the local school district are major contributors to the event.