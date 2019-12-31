Local firefighters make a difference in people’s lives 31 Dec 2019 08:09

Written by Madeline Coats

Courtesy photo

Firefighters dedicate themselves to saving lives and minimizing damage to property. Woodinville firefighters commit themselves to help others and making a difference, in addition to doing both.

They accomplish this through the Woodinville Firefighters Benevolent Fund, which focuses on providing financial assistance to community members in need of a little extra help, especially during the holidays. Woodinville Fire and Rescue established the fund in 2007.

“The firefighters wanted to do more to give back,” said Dustin Wuebel, firefighter and president of the fund.

The fund began over a decade ago because the local firefighters were looking for more options for community involvement. Wuebel said the vision grew over the years.

“We couldn’t do this without the community and networking,” he said. “They have been overwhelmingly supportive.”

Over the years, the local firefighters and the fund have pooled resources to support the community in various ways. They provided preschool tuition for a child who unexpectedly lost his father, replaced water heaters for two families in mobile homes, helped pay for funeral expenses for several firefighters, assisted people with medical costs, and purchased coats for financially burdened elementary school students.

Recently, a local family’s van had broken down and needed expensive repairs. Wuebel said community members donated their time and money to fix up the van. The fund also helped a student pay for driver’s education classes. Additional money goes to funeral expenses and helps put homeless families in hotels.

The fund is able to reach so many people due to help from the Chamber of Commerce, local businesses and the Woodinville Police Department. Wuebel said word of mouth helps with involvement and the community informs them of events.

“As years have gone on, we’ve been out there more and more,” he said.

The fund partners with lots of events throughout the year. Wuebel said they worked with Pizza Coop & Ale House in July for a golf tournament at Willows Run, raising $1,200 for Children’s County Home. The next golf tournament is scheduled for August 2020 at Willows Golf Course.

In partnership with Rotaract at UW Bothell, the firefighters assisted with the Veteran’s Peace Dinner on Nov. 11. They also work with Orca Running to host 5K, 10K and half marathons. Wuebel said Woodinville High School wrestling and cross country teams volunteered at the races.

The firefighters host an annual pancake breakfast every year at Station 31. Wuebel said over 1,000 people attended the event on Aug. 17. All the donations from the breakfast went towards the fund.

Wuebel said Station 31 hosted a Chamber Luncheon Nov. 21, which raised $3,445. A majority of the donations collected throughout the year go towards Shop with a Cop in December. The shopping event provided 46 families and 121 kids with gifts at Target Dec. 14.

Aside from Target, the event was also made possible from help with Starbucks, Costco and donations from the firefighters.

“We have been very, very lucky,” he said. “About 75% of firefighters donate via payroll reduction.”