Woodinville drowns in Pineapple Express storm 31 Dec 2019 08:36

Written by Madeline Coats

The parking lot flooded at Campbell Run apartments in downtown Woodinville. Analaura Rodriquez Arrieta photo

More than five million people were under flood watches in Washington over the weekend of Dec. 21, also known as the first day of winter. Aside from limited daylight, the state picked up more than seven inches of heavy rain.

Similar to the Seth Rogan film, this storm was called the Pineapple Express. The storm was caused by a narrow region of atmospheric moisture that builds up in the tropical Pacific around Hawaii. According to the National Ocean Service, atmospheric rivers are narrow regions in the atmosphere that transport much of the moisture from the tropics to northern latitudes.

The storm caused record rainfall and darkness. Friday, Dec. 20, became the wettest day in the Seattle area in the past 10 years. Woodinville yards, houses, roads, ponds and rivers were flooded.

“It took eight straight hours of wet-vacuuming and schlepping out buckets of water, but it seems okay now,” said Macall Dunahee Gordon after her basement flooded. “We’re still not quite sure how the water is getting in because it only happens during really historic rain.”

The forecasted storm prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch, which went into effect Thursday, Dec. 19 and lasted through Sunday, Dec. 22. The flood warning included portions of 12 Washington counties. Meteorologists predicted 3 to 7 inches of rain across the region.

Woodinville Fire said Northeast 165th Street, otherwise known as “Flood Road,” was closed due to flooding near Basset Pond. The road is popular among residents for stopping traffic in the Cottage Lake Beach Club neighborhood. A tree fell into the roadway this year, further adding to the road blockage.

Cottage Lake Park and Sammamish River at Wayne Golf Course also flooded, although roads were not directly impacted. The road of 240th Street Southeast flooded by the bridge near Evergreen Church. Local residents Juliette and Katie Powter kayaked through the standing water in the roadway.

A parking lot flooded at Campbell Run apartments in downtown. The drain grid was covered in leaves, causing water to pool in the lot. Resident Analaura Rodriquez Arrieta said the water decreased after the leaves were removed.

At higher elevations, snow created a whole different risk of danger. Across the Cascades and Olympic Mountains, winter storm and avalanche warnings were put in place. Several feet of snow were expected in the mountains, providing for fresh ski routes when the storm ceased.

The weather service warned drivers not to go through flooded areas as that “is the cause of most flood-related deaths in Washington.” The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said more deaths occur due to flooding than any other hazard related to thunderstorms.

The CDC suggested people avoid driving through flooded areas and standing water. As little as 6 inches of water can cause a person to lose control of their vehicle. It takes only 2 feet of rushing water to carry away a vehicle, the CDC said.

When driving in heavy rains, the CDC said to turn headlights on and leave twice as much space between the car in front to leave more space for stopping. If the steering feels light due to aquaplaning, drivers should ease off the accelerator and slow down gradually.

Northeast 165th Street, aka 'Flood Road' in the Cottage Lake Club neighborhood is known to flood easily. Alex Iverson photo

Sammamish River at Wayne Golf Course in the Valhalla neighborhood. Jeff Smith photo

Juliette Powter kayaks down 240th Street Southeast after a long day of rain from the Pineapple Express storm. Amy Powter photo