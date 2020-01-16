Menu
  • The weather outside is frightful

The weather outside is frightful

  • Written by Bob Kirkpatrick
The first winter snowfall wreaked havoc in Woodinville and the surrounding areas as upwards of 8 inches of the white stuff blanketed some communities in East King County. The snow started falling Sunday evening and continued into the wee hours of Monday morning causing temporary power outages and school closures throughout the Northshore District. Bob Kirkpatrick

