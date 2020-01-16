The weather outside is frightful 16 Jan 2020 11:41 Written by Bob Kirkpatrick The first winter snowfall wreaked havoc in Woodinville and the surrounding areas as upwards of 8 inches of the white stuff blanketed some communities in East King County. The snow started falling Sunday evening and continued into the wee hours of Monday morning causing temporary power outages and school closures throughout the Northshore District. Bob Kirkpatrick Share this post Tagged under: Woodinville Winter storm Tweet