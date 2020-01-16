The weather outside is frightful

Menu Home News & Features »News »Features »Police Beat Sports »High School »Bothell High School »Cedarcrest High School »Inglemoor High School »North Creek High School »Woodinville High School Opinion & Columns »Letters to the Editor »Car Corner »Guest Columns »Flynn's Harp Community »Obituaries »Pet of the Week Valley View About Us »Our History »Contact Us »Meet Our Team Advertise e-Edition »Valley View e-editions »Woodinville Weekly »Special Sections »Archived articles