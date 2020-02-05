Woodinville natives open a breakfast restaurant in Arizona 05 Feb 2020 09:30

Written by Madeline Coats

Scott Waldron and Mindy Freed opened their first breakfast truck in 2017. The two Woodinville High School graduates recently opened a restaurant in Gilbert, Ariz. Mindy Freed photo

GILBERT, Ariz—Ever heard of a breakfast burrito with tater tots inside? What about nachos made with tater tots, scrambled eggs, jalapeños, Pico de Gallo and sour cream?

These unique meals, created by Woodinville High School graduates Scott Waldron and Mindy Freed, can be found at a new restaurant in Gilbert, Ariz. The breakfast business began as a food truck called Morning Kick Casserole, back in 2017.

The two Woodinville natives never knew each other in high school.

“We met at a Seahawks bar down here,” Freed said. “We found out that we grew up two streets away from each other. I knew his brother, but never knew him.”

Freed said they opened the food truck with a small loan from Waldron’s grandfather, who passed away just after the first food-truck event. His grandmother still lives in Woodinville and travels to Arizona often, she added.

“Our son is kind of the inspiration behind the food truck because he was a picky eater,” Freed said. “The idea flourished when he tried breakfast casserole on Christmas morning and loved it.”

At first, the truck had difficulty finding events to sell breakfast foods—until they discovered the Gilbert Farmers Market.

The couple bought a bigger truck, updated the menu and jumped on social media. Freed said the online following increased quickly and customers would wait in long lines to get breakfast at the market.

“It had a huge following, which was really strange because we were just a breakfast truck,” she said. “Last year, we ended up winning ‘Best Breakfast in the Valley’ in the Phoenix Magazine, which was a huge accomplishment because we were not a restaurant.”

The duo even makes their own salsa, which they plan to bottle and sell.

Freed and Waldron bought a second truck last January in order to visit two farmers’ markets each Saturday. She said they sold the truck because it became too overwhelming to manage both.

Freed said they decided the business needed a brick and mortar home base where people can get breakfast five days per week or more. So, the idea to create a restaurant came to life.

The restaurant, Morning Kick, opened Wednesday, Jan. 22, and features new additions to the menu. She said the first three days were focused on a soft opening with family and friends. By the weekend, customers were lined up out the door.

“We are used to a fast-paced operation,” Freed said. “People move through the restaurant very quickly.”

She said the restaurant is “really bright and cheery,” and features lots of seating. The WiFi password is ‘Seahawks,’ which Freed said creates conversation among customers.

“This is just an awesome community of support,” Freed said. “A lot of people from Washington live down here. It’s a lot of snowbirds.”

The food truck and restaurant both offer 14-inch tortillas, increasing the size of the burrito. A Keto bowl is also sold for those participating in the diet.

Scott Waldron and Mindy Freed with their children in front of the couple’s Morning Kick Food Truck. Mindy Freed photo