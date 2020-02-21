Local businesses support talented artists March 6 21 Feb 2020 01:46

Written by Madeline Coats





These pieces of artwork were created by fused glass artist Michele Marq. Stacey Almgren photo

Woodinville Arts Alliance is partnering with a dozen local artists to showcase their work in corporations, small businesses, wineries, breweries and cider houses around the city on Friday, March 6, from 5-8 p.m.

The organization’s first art walk of 2020 includes live art demonstrations, live music, drink specials and more depending on location. Participating venues are spread between The Junction, The Warehouse District, Hollywood Hill and Hopheads.

“We have everything from digital photography to watercolor,” said exhibiting artist Stacey Almgren. “This is our biggest one yet and we hope to keep growing.”

Each of the 12 artists will display their art at a different venue. Locations include Locust Cider, Sol Stone Winery, Beaumont Cellars, Gard Vintners, Bobae Coffee & Tea, Hopheads Taproom, Route 522 Taproom, Patterson Cellars, Goose Ridge, Forgeron Cellars, Lauren Ashton Cellars and Zerba Cellars.

“Wine and art are a perfect match,” Almgren said.

Maps for the art walk can be picked up at any participating venues and the Woodinville Visitors Center. The family-friendly event is free, although people are encouraged to purchase for-sale artwork.

Almgren said the art walk originally focused only on tasting rooms, but now the organization is incorporating non-alcoholic places to display art as well. This is the first time Bobae Coffee & Tea will be included in the walk, she added.

Fused glass artist Michele Marq already has her art featured on the walls in Bobae Coffee & Tea. Almgren said seven of her paintings are also already hanging at Patterson Cellars, which is participating as a venue for the first time in March.

Watercolorist Doug Plut will show his work at Lauren Ashton Cellars. Keith Megay will display his photography at Forgeron Cellars. Each artist is different in their own unique way, Almgren said.

She said the artwork will continue to be displayed for about three months, or until the next art walk, for people to view after the main event. Artists will showcase three-five pieces of art at each location; however, some venues may feature more.

The organization “rotates the art” for each event to bring in more local businesses, she said.

“All of our exhibiting artists are part of the Woodinville Arts Alliance Art Experience program,” Almgren said. “There are 35-40 artists in the program.”

Artists come from local and surrounding areas to show their work. The art walk will highlight artwork from Woodinville, Duvall, Seattle and other nearby cities.