New downtown developments begin to take shape 26 Feb 2020 09:24

Written by Madeline Coats

The Schoolhouse District, otherwise known as the Civic Campus, also will include 266 apartments, 406 underground-parking spaces, 11 wine-tasting rooms, retail businesses, an expanded YMCA, public space to congregate and a renovated schoolhouse. Photo by Madeline Coats.

Downtown Woodinville is layered in construction. As cranes tower over developments in progress, it has become evident that the city is growing both up and out.

Three developers shared updates on continued efforts to revitalize downtown at a Chamber of Commerce meeting Thursday, Feb. 20. They discussed ongoing work to increase housing options and provide community members with more public space to come together within the city.

“Woodinville is unique,” said Doug Reese of the Woodin Creek Village Associates. “Woodinville has a character that we don’t see in most communities in the Northwest.”

Woodin Creek Village, a 24-acre space located across from city hall, will include roughly 800 to 1,000 apartments, 50,000 square feet of commercial space and improvements to the roadway, stream and trail. About 500 units have been completed so far, although Reese said the project is only half-finished.

Reese said this major development started back in 2011. The area previously belonged to Canterbury Square Mobile Home Park, which provided 128 mobile homeowners with a place to live.

After a complex purchase and sale agreement and many years of partnerships with the city, he said the development is finally starting to take shape.

“We have something that we feel stands alone in the greater Seattle area,” Reese said. “We wanted it to be identifiable and have a character all of its own.”

Mainstreet Property Group gave the chamber a sneak peek into all the activity happening in the new Schoolhouse District, otherwise known as the Civic Campus. Kelly Price, president of Mainstreet, said the project incorporates 266 apartment units and 406 underground-parking spaces.

“Everything above ground is all pedestrian-oriented,” he said.

The goal of the project is to create a community hub for the public to gather, eat and drink. Price said there will be 11 wine tasting rooms along a corridor called “Wine Walk Row.” The area will feature music, lighting and outdoor seating, he added.

He said the existing YMCA is being renovated to add 8,700 square feet for existing daycare operations. The renovation will allow for 150 kids to be on campus every day once it is up and running. An outdoor playground is also included in the YMCA renovation and will be open to the public after hours.

A potential coffee shop and two restaurant-type groups will occupy additional retail space on the campus. About 3,000 square feet of turfgrass will provide plenty of room for any type of community gathering, Price said. A dog park is proposed for one corner of the property as well.

“The heartbeat of the project is the old Woodinville Schoolhouse. As everybody knows, it is a historical landmark. Our job is to renovate that schoolhouse and bring that vibrancy back.”

Price said renovations for the exterior of the schoolhouse will begin this summer and work on the interior will start afterward.

TRF Pacific, a grocery store development company, owns and manages a majority of downtown Woodinville. The company recently purchased 44 lots, which includes 14 lots and buildings laid out on three blocks.

Partner and designated broker Rick Parks said a typical grocery store center only needs about eight acres, which is nearly five times the amount of land he owns. As a result, he wants to build a mall, or commercial retail center, to serve the broader region.

Parks said a study discovered that most residents leave Woodinville to make their retail purchases in nearby cities, such as Bellevue, Bothell and Redmond. The money and tax revenue for retail should be staying inside city limits, he added.

He envisions an area filled with public space, parking, retail shops, restaurants and more. Parks said he is working to save time for consumers by creating a space “to do more things in one place.”

In the meantime, the company is putting an overlay on the 44 acres and working on planning to incorporate all of those elements. He said they will be focused on spending money and making investments to create a plan and make it happen.