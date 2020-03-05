Foundation hosts 10th annual Pie-K March 14 05 Mar 2020 05:02

Written by Madeline Coats

Jaimeson Jones, an avid long-distance runner, died of testicular cancer in 2010. His love for running is honored on March 14 with the 10th annual Pie-K benefiting the Family Jewels Foundation, which is also the day of his 30th birthday. Courtesy photo

Jaimeson Jones developed a passion for running in middle school. While in ninth grade, he started to notice a swelling in his left testicle. He hoped the pain would eventually go away, but the disease had already spread by the time he was finally diagnosed with testicular cancer at age 14.

Jaimeson underwent aggressive treatment and multiple surgeries for most of that year, which resulted in remission throughout the rest of high school. After over four years of remission, he relapsed during his freshman year at Washington State University and died on Oct. 7, 2010.

“I can honestly say my boy died of embarrassment,” his stepmom Nancy Balin said. “Jaimeson’s story is a cautionary tale.”

Nancy founded the beginnings of what became the Family Jewels Foundation just a few months after his death when she put together the first 5K in honor of Jaimeson. Now, 10 years later, the annual event features a family-oriented run, walk or sit (0K) in his memory.

Funds from the Pie-K enable the foundation to educate about early detection of testicular cancer and also support local families who have endured the emotional and fiscal turmoil of childhood cancer.

Nancy said Jaimeson understood the financial burden his family had experienced as a result of his two bouts of cancer and asked that his college savings be given to his two younger sisters when he died.

His generosity inspired the Jaimeson Jones Memorial Scholarship, which is given to local graduating high school students who have had a sibling with cancer, otherwise known as “shadow survivors.” She said the fund is currently helping three graduates of the Northshore School District with college tuition for four years.

The race will take place at Saint Edward State Park on March 14. She said this specific day is also important because it would be Jameson’s 30th birthday.

Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., followed by the race at 9 a.m. Because ongoing construction at the park may make parking difficult, sponsor Butler Seattle will provide shuttle services to participants parked at Arrowhead Elementary.

Nancy said the annual Pie-K is open to all runners and walkers, including dogs, kids and families. In theme with the special day, each registrant receives a personalized pie. After the race, there will be a raffle for prizes donated by many local businesses.

People can choose to run the 5K, walk a 1-mile trail, or register for the 0K and just sit and eat pie. Interested runners, walkers and pie eaters can sign up online: https://runsignup.com/familyjewelspiek.

The Nut Hut will also make an appearance at the race, providing men and boys a private place to properly check for signs of testicular cancer. Runners will get a swag bag with funny trinkets and information about testicular cancer.

Nancy said the foundation uses an accessible approach to educate people about testicular health and eradicate the embarrassment that causes delays in diagnosis and treatment. Her goal is to access every single high school health class in the state to raise awareness for testicular cancer and eventually take the foundation nationally.

According to Nancy, testicular cancer is the number one solid cancer in young men, and it is 95% curable when caught early. She said over 400 people die of this disease annually in the U.S. alone and half of those deaths are people between ages 20-33.

“It’s a young man’s cancer,” she said. “Because of Jaimeson’s unnecessary death, I talk about testicles all the time. I teach that they are just body parts, and they deserve care too.”

She said there are three reasons that most likely prevent young men from being diagnosed early: they think they are invincible; they do not want to go to the doctor and they are embarrassed.

Nancy said there are almost 10,000 cases per year in the U.S., and half of those are not diagnosed until after cancer has metastasized. Half of the cases are discovered by the guys themselves as a painless lump, she added.

“I joke with my students that I know that guys always have their hands in their pants,” she said. “So I tell them, every once in a while, go down there with a purpose. If you feel a change, don’t wait. Go to the doctor immediately.”

Using tongue-in-cheek humor and education about testicular self-checks, Nancy said she hopes to save guys from the disease that took her own young man.