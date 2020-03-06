Deceased person found inside vehicle that exploded in Woodinville Thursday morning 06 Mar 2020 06:28

Written by Laura Guido

A Woodinville Fire & Rescue firefighter works to extinguish flames from a car explosion Thursday. Photos courtesy of Woodinville Fire & Rescue.

The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car explosion that occurred Thursday morning and the cause of death of the person found inside the vehicle.

As of Thursday evening, investigators were unsure if the victim was male or female, Sgt. Ryan Abbott, sheriff’s office spokesperson, said Friday morning. An update is expected later in the day on Friday, he said.

At 10:09 a.m. on March 5, a witness at a business near a parking lot on the 15300 block of Woodinville-Redmond Road called 911 to report explosive sounds and a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, according to Catherine Breault, public information officer for Woodinville Fire & Rescue.

Woodinville Fire & Rescue crews with a ladder truck and engine arrived to find the vehicle ablaze and extinguished it within a few minutes, she said. Kirkland Fire and Rescue also responded.

After the flames were extinguished, firefighters discovered a body inside the vehicle, Breault said, and they called the King County Sheriff’s Office. Fire crew members couldn’t determine if the person was deceased at the time of the fire or not, Breault said.

The major crimes unit of the sheriff’s department is heading the investigation with assistance from the department’s bomb unit and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the explosion, Abbott said.

This is a breaking story that will continue to be updated when more information is available.