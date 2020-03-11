Bringing the relay back to life 11 Mar 2020 11:24

Written by Madeline Coats

Relay for Life of Northshore will celebrate survivors and honor those who lost their battle with cancer during a 20-hour walkathon in partnership with the American Cancer Society. The event takes place at Northshore Middle School on May 30-31. Photo courtesy of Ryan Adams

The American Cancer Society is on the verge of canceling the annual Relay for Life Northshore event. Local coordinator and Leota Middle School math teacher Ryan Adams has made it his mission to not let that happen.

“We need help,” Adams said. “We need to get our message out. We need to tap into the heart of our community again.”

In the last few years, Adams said fundraising for the event has dropped from $185,000 to $30,000 annually and the number of attendees has decreased as well from 1,000 to 60 people.

He said the ACS usually cancels events when less than $50,000 is raised, but he convinced them to give the Northshore community a second chance to bring the 20-hour walkathon back stronger than before.

This year Adams looks to raise over $100,000 and recruit more than 50 teams or 500 participants from Woodinville, Bothell, Kenmore and beyond for the spring event held at Northshore Middle School on May 30-31.

“We’re trying to recruit in different ways this year,” he said. “We want to get into the community and talk to families and businesses that want to be part of finding a cure. Our big goal this year is to get teams that will come back from year to year.”

Adams first participated in Relay when he started working at Skyview Middle School back in 2005. He said his mom battled skin cancer twice and he has lost several aunts and uncles to colon cancer.

Adams said it wasn’t until his best friend Brenda was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at age 23 and given a 5% chance of living five years that he realized how horrible the disease could be.

“The most fun, funny, lively, outgoing person I knew didn’t want to get out of bed for months,” he said.

After transferring to Leota, Adams began organizing student teams for the Northshore Relay event, eventually breaking fundraising records with donations raised. The teacher grew into a motivational speaker and leader for the American Cancer Society before taking time off to get married and raise a family.

This year’s Relay begins with a noon opening ceremony and survivor lap on Saturday, May 30. Cancer survivors will also be treated to lunch with food and cake to celebrate being able to see more birthdays, he added.

“If there’s anyone in our community that has been told, ‘You have cancer and you’re still alive,’ come walk the survivor lap with us,” Adams said. “Let us celebrate that you’re still alive. Let us give you a medal. Let us feed you lunch.”

During the day of the event, games and activities will keep people active and energized. Adams said teams, which typically include 10-15 people, must have at least one person walking at all times for the 20-hour period.

He said a DJ will play music and participants will host bake sales, raffles and contests at their tent sites in a last-minute effort to raise more money to fight cancer. He encourages the public to stop by to walk the track, talk to teams and join in the Luminaria Ceremony at 10 p.m.

The candlelit ceremony will feature speeches from survivors, caregivers or doctors searching for a cure. He said the late-night tradition honors those that have lost their battle with cancer and supports people that are currently fighting.

The walkathon continues throughout the night and concludes between 7 and 8 a.m.

“We kind of suffer in those wee hours in the morning,” Adams said. “When that sunlight comes up, it gives us hope that we will eventually find a cure and all this effort was worth it.”