State takes action to slow the spread of COVID-19 12 Mar 2020 12:27

Written by Madeline Coats

Gov. Jay Inslee announced new social distancing measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 exposure. Photo courtesy of the Governor's Office

SEATTLE — Gov. Jay Inslee announced an emergency proclamation today to limit large events over 250 people in an effort to minimize COVID-19 exposure in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties.

Inslee met with public officials from across the state at the King Street Center in Seattle to discuss plans to slow the spread of COVID-19 and potential strategies to protect small businesses and prepare for school closures state-wide.

“By taking steps now and acting together, we're not only reducing our personal risk of exposure and transmitting this disease, but we are reducing the risk of severe illness for those who are most vulnerable in our community,” Inslee said.

Prohibited activities include sporting events, spiritual gatherings, public leisure, parades, concerts, festivals, conventions, fundraisers and more. While there have already been 24 deaths in Washington state, Inslee said more are expected.

Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said the number of coronavirus cases double every several days and he expects a large-scale outbreak in just weeks. The social distancing measures are intended to slow the spread of the epidemic, although it cannot be stopped, he added.

“It's similar to what you might think of as an infectious disease equivalent to a major earthquake that is going to shake us for weeks and weeks,” Duchin said.

Specific to King County, Duchin signed an order to prohibit groups smaller than 250 people unless attendees meet public health guidelines to ensure social distancing, adequate sanitation, regular health checks of employees and other measures designed to prevent the virus from being transmitted.

King County Executive Dow Constantine also agreed that specific gatherings that should not happen unless very clear public health recommended steps are taken.

“Temporarily banning social and recreational gatherings that bring people together will help ensure that a health crisis does not become a humanitarian disaster by working to preserve the limited capacity of the county's health care system,” Constantine said.

Inslee said medical facilities are working to increase the capacity to accommodate what could be thousands of people who need serious medical attention in the coming weeks. He also encouraged all school districts in the state to immediately begin contingency planning for potential school closures in the next several days.

In a last-minute decision, leaders in the House and Senate approved $100 million from the state’s emergency “rainy day” fund will be moved to the budget for coronavirus response. Inslee said a portion of these funds will aim to protect small businesses and workers displaced by the outbreak.

Inslee said the large event limitations could be expanded to other counties in the coming days as the outbreak spreads. For now, he encourages citizens to act responsibly by washing hands, using elbows, avoiding big groups and watching out for those with compromised health.