Fire guts Duvall church 19 Mar 2020 03:38

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

This Woodinville Fire & Rescue ladder truck was one of many vehicles on scene to battle a Monday morning fire at a church in Duvall. Woodinville Fire & Rescue courtesy photos

DUVALL — The Adventure Community Church in Duvall was destroyed by fire early Monday morning.

Fire and aide crews from Woodinville, Redmond, Kirkland and Monroe were on scene to battle the blaze at the intersection of NE Stella Street and 2nd Avenue NE.

“We received a call at 1:02 this morning (Monday) from the city of Duvall,” Woodinville Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Catherine Breault said. “It was a single alarm fire — multiple callers phoned it in — some said they heard an explosion — others reported seeing flames coming from the structure.”

Breault said the church was empty at the time. No injuries have been reported and no word yet on what caused the fire.

“ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms) and the King City Sheriff’s Office are coordinating the investigation,” Breault said.

The building had historical significance for the town of Duvall. Holy Innocents Catholic Church began constructing the facility in August of 1913. Its doors were opened on Palm Sunday April 15, 1914.

In 1961, a decision was made to raise the church to allow for the construction of a basement. During the process, while parishioners were digging underneath a huge boulder was unearthed. The rock was too big to move by hand, so it was decided to dynamite it into manageable pieces.

Local citizens brought their old mattresses to cover it. The folks gathering for the event watched as a pastor of the Methodist Church detonated the dynamite. During the process he was overheard saying, “I always wanted to blow up a Catholic Church.”

In 1999, Holy Innocents began construction of a new church. In August of 2004, the building was sold to the Adventure Community Baptist Church where services were held until this past Sunday (www.holyinn.org/15).