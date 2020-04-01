Woodinville Firefighters Benevolent Fund launches Shout Out to Take Out program 01 Apr 2020 06:44

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Danny Ludwig, chef and owner of the Cut Shop, hands take-out orders to Woodinville Firefighter Benevolent Fund President Dustin Wuebel. Photo courtesy of Woodinville Fire & Rescue

The recent mandated order by Gov. Jay Inslee to shutdown all nonessential businesses state-wide and limit restaurants to providing only take out or delivery services has had a devastating economic impact on local area establishments as many have had no choice but to lay off workers as they try to stay afloat during the current COVID-19 crisis.

On Sunday, March 22, members of the Woodinville Firefighters Benevolent Fund (WFBF) decided the best way to help alleviate some of the hardship was a direct infusion of cash flow into the community. And with that in mind, the WFBF purchased roughly $5,000 in gift certificates from various locally owned restaurants, breweries and cafes and initiate its Shout Out to Take Out program.

“It’s devastating to see the look of worry of on a small businesses owner’s face,” said President of the Woodinville Benevolent Fund, Dustin Wuebel. “We wanted to step up and help these businesses to ensure their doors stay open.”

Gift cards valued at $20 each were purchased from 14 small businesses. The WFBF then donated the cards back to the businesses to give to customers who purchase $40 or more in food and gift cards. The gift cards were made available to the first 15 customers at each business.

“We saw this approach as simple — invest in the small businesses and, in turn, help our neighbors with discounted meal and possibly keep their jobs,” said WFBF board member Greg Garat.

The 14 establishments that received the much-needed shot in the arm are the Pizza Coop, Hacienda Guadalajara, Tipsy Cow, The Cut Shop, Ezell’s Famous Chicken, Black Raven Brewery, Heritage Restaurant, Village Wines, Vivi Pizzeria, Italianssimo, Teddy’s Bigger Burgers, Twisted Cuban Café & Bar, Chef Ann Marie Eatery and the Gyro Express Woodinville.

“Woodinville Firefighters Benevolent Fund cares about the local small business owners and their hardworking employees. If we want their doors to be open tomorrow, we need to be there for them today. Thank you for your continued support and generosity as we work through these challenging times together,” reads a WFBF flyer.

The Woodinville Firefighters Benevolent Fund is supported through payroll deductions from Woodinville Fire & Rescue employees and donations from the public. Visit www.wffbf.org for more information about the fund and where to donate.

Woodinville Fire & Rescue (WFR) serves an area of approximately 30 square miles. This area is covered by three WFR Fire Stations. WFR employs 57 uniformed career firefighters and 10 civilian administrative personnel.