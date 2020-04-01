Local restaurant serves hot meals to 'health care heroes' 01 Apr 2020 09:29

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Herbfarm employees package hot meals for delivery to area healthcare workers. Photo courtesy of The Herbfarm Restaurant

The Herbfarm Restaurant in Woodinville is stepping up in a big way to show its appreciation to local healthcare workers during the COVID-19 crisis by delivering free hot three-course meals to area hospitals.

“Clearly these health care heroes are on the front line of this pandemic — we just can't do enough for them right now,” said Carrie Van Dyck, co-owner of The Herbfarm Restaurant.

The restaurant began delivering the locally sourced nutritious meals on March 15. To date, they have provided over 2,000 meals to Evergreen, Overlake, Virginia Mason, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, UW Medicine and other local hospitals.

“We are adding new hospitals next week,” Van Dyck said. “We hope to continue this effort as long as needed.”

Van Dyck said the restaurants' mission has a three-fold approach.

“We want to provide a bright spot in the day of COVID-19 frontline workers in hospitals and nursing homes, save the local food chain which will be in desperate need after this is all over, and bring back some of our long-term tight-knit staff we had to lay off and get them unemployment line.

“Of course, in order to support this, we need to raise funds. Maybe it’s really a four-fold approach because we are providing people a way to bring joy to others in a very difficult time in this world,” Van Dyck said.

When this colossal undertaking got underway, a goal to raise $99,000 to fund the effort was set. Van Dyck and company are well on their way to achieving that mark as 902 donors have contributed $90,000 in just over two weeks.

“Not only are these heroes thrilled with a dinner from The Herbfarm, they always comment on how much the community support means to them,” Van Dyck said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for those wanting to help fund the effort to provide the meals for the local frontline workers.

Visit The Herbfarm Restaurant Facebook Page for updates.