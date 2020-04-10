West Sammamish River Bridge project underway 10 Apr 2020 04:33

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Workers are building a berm and landing area for a crawler crane. Photo courtesy of the City of Kenmore

KENMORE — Work continues on the $43.3 million West Sammamish River Bridge project. The city of Kenmore is replacing the western portion of the bridge that carries southbound traffic over the Sammamish River.

The project also calls for the construction of new sidewalks and bike facilities on the west side of the road between NE 170th and NE 175th Street, and for the installation of new signals, new street lighting, utility undergrounding and new landscaping.

“Funding for the project was made available through the Federal Highway Administrations Highway Bridge Programs, the Washington State Transportation Improvement Board, the Federal Surface Transportation Program, the Connection Washington State Fund, the city of Kenmore, the Northshore Utility District and other utilities within the project limits,” Communications Specialist with the city of Kenmore, Lauren Chomiak, said.

Crews are making use of the quieter roads during the Stay Home, Stay Safe order issued by Gov. Jay Inslee. Utility relocation work on the bridge is underway and the sidewalk on the west side is currently closed. Workers have also been building a berm and landing area for the crawler crane that is due to be set up soon.

“The berm is one of many temporary erosion and sediment control conditions mandated by environmental permits,” said Kenmore City Engineer, John Vicente. “It is designed to provide a barrier for the protection against pollutants entering the river from crane activities.”

According to the information posted on the city of Kenmore website, commuters can expect intermittent southbound single lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to accommodate construction. The speed limit has been reduced to 25 MPH throughout the work zone for the safety of both the public and the construction team. All pedestrian traffic will be shifted exclusively to the sidewalk on the east side of the bridge.

The southbound King County Metro bus stop on the north side of the bridge will be temporarily relocated during construction and will be moved back to its current location once the project is complete.

Boat traffic underneath the bridge will temporarily be closed for 15-minute periods in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard during in-water work. The City will also be working with the Coast Guard to determine the best way to accommodate access during Seafair.

Nighttime access under the bridge is expected to be restricted for up to 10 hours at a time during the summer months. Some of the parking stalls on the east side of the boat launch lot are earmarked for construction and unavailable for parking during July and August of 2020-2022.

The access road under the bridge that connects the Kenmore Boat Launch and Rhododendron Park will be closed until fall of 2022. Those using mass transit are advised that temporary bus stops will be located relatively close to their existing locations.

Construction started in March on the 90-year-old structure and is expected to be completed in the late fall of 2022. Updates on the project can be viewed on the city of Kenmore website.