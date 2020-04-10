School district releases updates on construction 10 Apr 2020 04:45

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

BOTHELL – Ruby Bridges Elementary is rounding into shape as interior and exterior work is progressing as expected.

Flooring and lighting fixtures have been installed in several sections of the building and rockery on the accessible playground has been placed.

The final paving and striping of the parking lot, the installation of outdoor light poles and landscaping was in place as March wrapped up.

During the month of April, the gas meter is expected to be set and the asphalt on the playground laid.

Skyview and Canyon Creek

The expansion of both schools is nearing completion. During the mid-winter break, construction was completed on the health classroom addition and the new administration offices at Skyview.

The majority of work was completed on the gym addition and the landscaping at Canyon Creek. All of the furniture and equipment have been installed.

Crews continued to work on the project’s punch list in March. The sand was placed on Skyview’s softball field and a few finishing touches were completed in Canyon Creek’s gym addition.

The grand opening celebration for both schools is on indefinite hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but once a new date has been set, the NSD will announce the date to the public.