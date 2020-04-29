Young boy finds mature way to help families in need 29 Apr 2020 08:45

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Courtesy photo

A lot of kids you bump into in area neighborhoods these days are releasing pent up energy of COVID confinement by playing outside and riding their bicycles. But for 8-year-old Brendan Hupf Jr., he’s decided to try and help bridge the gap for those in need.

“I saw on the news that a lot of families have lost their jobs and don’t have enough money for groceries and were going to bed hungry and I didn’t want that to happen in our town (Woodinville),” Brendan said. “So, I asked my dad if we could help somehow.”

It wasn’t long before Brendan Jr. started going through the family pantry picking out a few items and searching Facebook for local food banks to donate to.

“He found a sweet drive-by food bank outside a home in Bothell, so he put the items in bags and we dropped them off,” his father Brendan said. “He left a note in one of the bags that said, “We are praying for you during this time.”

If the story ended here, it would probably just be considered a warm and fuzzy act of random kindness by a grade-school kid.

But it doesn’t. Brenden Jr. asked his dad to help him find other food banks in need.

“I wasn’t sure where to look, so I got on the Woodinville Neighbors Facebook page and asked for recommendations,” Brendan said. “That worked. We were sent lots of them.”

Brendan Jr. started looking into the recommendations and sent online inquires about items in need.

“There were many more (items) than we had, so he asked if we could go to Costco to load up on them,” Brendan said. “We did and then went to the Northshore Senior Center and he had great joy in providing the items they requested.”

A short time later, a message to Brendan Jr. was posted on the Northshore Senior Center Facebook page.

“Today we had a special treat. 8-year-old Brendan, from Woodinville, Washington decided that he wanted to purchase some food to help out seniors in our region. It just goes to show you that you’re never too young to give back! Thank you, Brendan. You made our day and will help so many people with food tomorrow!!”

Brendan’s father thought that would be the end of his son’s philanthropical deeds, but it wasn’t.

“I thought we were done. Then he asked if he could do jobs around the house to earn extra money to help more local food banks,” Brendan said. “He now has a long list of food banks that he wants to reach out to; more than he can earn money for.”

The issue of the lack of money didn’t dissuade him either.

“He asked if he could reach out to his (our) friend network to see if they have extra items that they can donate,” Brendan said. “He told them they could leave the items on their porch and he will go pick them up, sort them out and distribute them to food banks in need.”

Brendan Jr. hasn't expounded much on this gracious task he’s undertaken, so the merits of his efforts will stand on their own.

“He is not looking for recognition or wanting to be in the spotlight. He wouldn’t even let me take his picture during this whole process,” Brendan said. “The only reason he allowed me to tell you about this was that it could mean more people might donate food and fewer families would go to bed hungry.

“I am incredibly proud of his genuine heart. Through all of this social distancing and kids being out of school for a length of time, this young man has learned more of a lesson than he could ever learn in a classroom.”

Brendan was able to sneak in a backside pic of his son handing bags of goods to a person at the Northshore Senior Center.