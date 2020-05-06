Duvall Farmers Market to open for season 06 May 2020 07:55

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Customers browse the 2019 Duvall Farmers' Market. This years' market has moved to the park area of Taylor Landing in Cherry Valley and is operating under stringent rules as a result of COVID-19. Sally Martin courtesy photo

DUVALL – The Duvall Farmers Market will be open for business on May 7.

Market Treasurer and board member Sally Martin said her team has met the required safety measures to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic and feels it’s imperative to be able to open up shop at the markets’ normal time of the year.

“We’ve jumped through all the hoops to get permission from the city, and King County Health Department to be able open on time,” Martin said. “We felt it was important for our customers to be able to get fresh fruits and vegetables during this time and even more important to the continued existence of our local farms.”

The market has moved to the park area of Taylor Landing in Cherry Valley.

"It's a historic location. A one-room schoolhouse was built on that site that was made from the lumber of one tree … they grew really big back then," Martin said. “As many of you know the park area of Taylor Landing floods just about every year and it was no different way back then. The site was eventually abandoned and a new town named Duvall was built up the hill on dryer ground where the downtown is now located.”

Martin said the market will carry fresh produce, fruits, berries, and processed foods like bakery items, wine, honey, coffee, and smoked cheeses.

"We will not be allowed to have entertainment, prepared food, crafts, flowers, or kids' activities. People should actually avoid bringing youngsters to the market at all for now," Martin said. “We also ask that while you are in the market, you maintain social distancing while moving about, and while waiting in line to be served by a vendor. Only the vendors may touch items that are for sale."

Martin said customers will need to point at the items they want to purchase and the vendors will bag them. She also asks all to follow specific rules set forth to ensure the market will be able to operate.

“First of all, please stay at home if you are sick. While at the market, please wear a face mask to protect our farmers and your neighbors. Bring a grocery list to minimize time at the market, and please limit one shopper per household, and leave pets at home,” Martin said. "Wash and sanitize your hands before entering the farmers market … we will provide handwash stations for the public to use at the entrances to the market. Do not touch the produce or anything else for sale. The vendors will serve you. Reusable bags are okay for you to load, but vendors must not touch them. Eating in the market will not be permitted.”

The season runs through Oct. 8. The hours of operation are Thursdays, from 3 to 7 p.m. The new Taylor Landing site will offer parking in both the Park & Ride at the south end of the park and at the boat launch area.