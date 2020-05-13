No one harmed in recent fires 13 May 2020 06:52

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Photo courtesy of Snohomish County Fire District 7

MONROE — Explosions from a late-night fire Saturday outside the city of Monroe brought neighbors in the 25000 block of Cromwell Road across the street to check on the occupants of the home.

Snohomish County Fire District 7 firefighters arriving on the scene at approximately 9:30 p.m. heard another explosion from the back addition of the home that was fully engulfed in flames.

The homeowners were able to get out before crews arrived.

The fire started to spread to the main part of the home, but crews were able to control the blaze and prevent further damage to the home.

The district ventilated smoke out of the house while crews ensured residents were safe, said Monroe Public Information Officer Heather Chadwick. “There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters, but the home sustained extensive damage.”

Chadwick added the Snohomish County fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

On Sunday morning, crews from District 7 were dispatched at 4:02 a.m. to a fully involved house fire at the 11700 block of 44th Street NE in Lake Stevens.

“The resident of the home awoke to extensive heat and was able to exit before crews arrived,” Chadwick said. “After firefighters arrived, they quickly extended hose lines to attack the flames from the outside, which kept the fire from spreading from the one house.

Chadwick said crews from Getchell and Marysville fire departments helped battle the blaze. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The home is a complete loss. The Snohomish County fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

“Fire District 7 has battled three fires within the last three days and wants to remind residents about the importance of having working smoke alarms,” Chadwick said. “As citizens are home more during the Stay Home, Stay Safe order, please ensure there are working smoke alarms in every sleeping area in the home. Also, check the expiration date on all alarms as they expire after 10 years.”