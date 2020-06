Photo: Target closes shop early in wake of protests 04 Jun 2020 02:04

Photo by Bob Kirkpatrick

The Woodinville Target closed up shop early Monday evening and boarded up the entry to the store. It was the lone business in town to do so in the wake of recent protests, some of which involved looting and rioting. The large demonstrations against police brutality held across the country are in response to George Floyd's homicide in Minneapolis on Monday, May 25.