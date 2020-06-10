Photos: Hundreds participate in peaceful demonstration in support of Black Lives Matter 10 Jun 2020 08:34

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Approximately 500 people participated in a peaceful march on Saturday, June 6 to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The event was organized by the Woodinville Social Justice Connection.

People gathered at Wilmot Gate Way Park at 3 p.m. and after receiving instruction on peaceful march protocol, headed over to City Hall, where they heard event organizer Heidi Schauble speak on civil rights and the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was the victim of a homicide committed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chavin. Following an eight-minute, 46-second moment of silence in which protesters were kneeling, the group marched down 175th Street making their way to DeYoung Park where they heard from local members of city government including Woodinville Mayor Elaine Cook, Bothell City Councilman James McNeal and Woodinville Police Chief Kathleen Larson speak on social injustice.