PPE now available for Woodinville businesses to jump-start reopening 24 Jun 2020 08:01

The city of Woodinville has a new program to distribute Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Woodinville businesses to support economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will provide cloth masks, hand sanitizer, thermometers, gloves, and sneeze guards free of charge to eligible Woodinville businesses that have been adversely impacted by COVID-19.

Many businesses are struggling to find and afford the personal protective equipment they need to operate safely as the state starts to reopen. As King County moves into Phase 2 and more businesses look to restart operations and expand capacity, some may be constrained by their ability to acquire necessary PPE.

To support the Woodinville business community and to keep city residents safe, eligible business can apply to receive PPE directly through the City’s new PPE Acquisition Program.

Supplies will be provided to program participants at no cost to businesses.

Participants are limited to receiving PPE supplies one time only. To apply, please complete the online form located at https://bit.ly/PPE_Program.

The city needs volunteers to help with order fulfillment and distribution of PPE supplies. Interested groups or individuals may contact Diana Hart at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

For general questions about the program, please contact Blaine Fritz at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .