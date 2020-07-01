Woodinville Fields to be renovated this summer 01 Jul 2020 09:16

Written by Madeline Coats

Workers with Field Turf USA out of Tualatin, Ore. are removing and replacing the turf at Woodinville Fields. Photo by Bob Kirkpatrick

While the outside temperature continues to heat up and people remain hidden indoors due to the ongoing pandemic, the Woodinville Fields are receiving a major facelift.

The renovation began last week as contractors started tearing up the old artificial turf on the sports fields. Contractors will also be updating fencing, netting, benches and additional needed enhancements over the summer months.

Assistant to the City Manager Kevin O’Neill said the project is “looking good and on-track” to be finished in the first week of September. The turf replacement and additional enhancements require a two-month installation period, he added.

The outdated field was installed in 2010 and was projected to have an eight- to 10-year lifespan. The city has been saving admission tax for eight years to fund this $1.4 million maintenance project, according to Woodinville’s Capital Improvement Plan. O’Neill said these costs are going towards scoping, design, permitting, construction and project close-out.

O’Neill said many residents have asked why the maintenance is happening now and not when the stay-at-home order was first enacted in Washington state.

“Work on the sports field is not essential,” he said.

He added summer is the ideal time for construction in order to avoid inclement weather.

Under normal circumstances, the park has two sports fields available for rental and public use. The synthetic turf on the fields typically allows for play in most types of weather. The complex also features field lights to allow for year-round day and evening play for a variety of sports leagues and individual field users. Additionally, a fitness loop offers walkers, runners, or bikers a paved trail.

These fields are designed to accommodate soccer, softball, and baseball. Lacrosse and football can also be played on the fields, although markings and equipment may not be available for all sports. The complex is large enough for various games and practices to happen at the same time.

The city of Woodinville manages scheduling at the sports fields. The city aims to share the fields while ensuring maximum use of the facilities and maintaining a safe, quality environment, according to the city's website. To schedule or rent a field for future uses, individuals or coaches must submit an application form.