School construction projects expected to be completed this month 08 Jul 2020 05:35

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Ruby Bridges Elementary School. Courtesy photo

BOTHELL — Ruby Bridges Elementary School, the Northshore School District’s newest facility is in its final stages of construction, and is set to open for the 2020-21 school year.

“The school received a temporary certificate of occupancy in June and is expected to receive a full certificate of occupancy at the end of July,” Northshore School District Director of Communication Lisa Youngblood Hall said in a July 1 press release. “During June, the first set of furniture was delivered, as was custodial equipment.

“Commissioning continues to be ongoing for the school’s HVAC system. Additionally, the kitchen hood permit was approved and the fully accessible playground was completed.”

Youngblood adds the punch list for the Washington State Department of Transportation has been completed, which included adding striping to the roundabout and sidewalk improvements. She said the construction team continues to work through the remainder of the school’s punch list.

According to the release, the Skyview and Canyon Creek Expansion Project will be complete by mid-July. The new Skyview Middle School sign has been installed and the landscaping is finished. The final sealing of the asphalt in Canyon Creek’s parking lots is expected to be complete in the next couple of weeks.

“The unprecedented health crisis postponed the project’s grand opening, originally scheduled in March,” Youngblood said. “Once it is safe to gather, a new date will be set and shared with the community to celebrate this project.”