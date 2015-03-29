WHS Track and Field: Falcons shine bright on sunny day 29 Mar 2015 11:08

Written by Derek Johnson

The Falcon track team basked in glorious sunshine and warm temperatures last Thursday in their meet against Issaquah at Woodinville High School.

Jordan Markezich stood out with a strong performance in the 3200m, dropping 38 seconds off his previous personal best. “We’ve been working on training faster rather than longer and it paid off,” Woodinville distance coach Sandy Laurence said. “Dropping that much time for an experienced athlete is unheard of. Wow!”

Woodinville’s Keagan Bolibol (right) battles for position with Issaquah’s Larissa Kolasinski and teammate Nikki Lenart. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

Samy Habib came in first in both the shot put and discus. He explained why the shot put is his favorite sport. “There is just something I like about it,” he said. “I’m not a big guy and there are guys that are 6’5” and 6’8” and all that. To be competing and throwing the distances they throw, they walk around like they’re hot shots. But it’s kind of nice to show that size isn’t everything [by performing well].”

The comeback of the day belonged to Keagan Bolibol, who roared from behind in the 1600m to eclipse Issaquah’s Larissa Kolasinski.

“First lap I was feeling pretty good,” Bolibol said. “And then I noticed this girl from Issaquah, I don’t know her name but she’s very good. I could tell she was good by the watch she was wearing. For some reason, the good runners always wear fancy little watches.

“By the second lap I was afraid that I wasn’t going to make it, that I wasn’t going to win this one. I was just focusing on my time and pacing. Then on the final lap, I was praying in my head, ‘Oh Lord, please get me through this last lap.’ And then by the last 200m, I was like, ‘Alright here we go!’ And I saw my mom and she was yelling, ‘Push it! Pump your arms!’

“When I sprinted past [Kolasinski], I was like, ‘Alright!’ And I went for it. In my mind, what I think is that if I push myself really hard, I’m not going to die, it’s not going to kill me. So I might as well just do it!”

Other event winners for the Falcons included Karmiel Weste (200m), Caleb Hawkins (400m), Taylor Woodworth (110m hurdles), Hunter Kozol (300m hurdles), Brad Roland (javelin), Andrei Calugarur (pole vault), Alec Dietz (triple jump), Gabi Glessner (100m hurdles), Addison Farner (shot put, discus and javelin) and Kelly Wucherer (pole vault).