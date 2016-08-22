NORTHSHORE YOUTH SOCCER ASSOCIATION: A day in the life of coaching boys soccer 22 Aug 2016 09:37

Written by Derek Johnson

As practice concluded, the boys gathered near their coach. 50-year-old Angie Zappone, now in her ninth year of coaching youth soccer, was to unveil the team’s new name.

“What about ‘Scorpions’?” she asked with a high voltage smile. “What do you guys think about THAT?”

The boys cheered and some gave a thumbs-up.

Lincoln Gentry, age 9, paused from devouring a grape popsicle. “Scorpions are cool,” he said. “And what‘s cool is they’re like insects except they have a stinger.”

Lincoln Gentry (left) dribbles down field with Isaac Zappone in pursuit. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

The sun was setting at Woodinville Fields on this warm summer evening. The newly-christened Scorpions were preparing for a slate of games this fall. They’ll play in the Under-10 League in the Northshore Youth Soccer Association.

Zappone knows all about boys, having raised three of her own. Her youngest, Isaac, was one of the kids on this Scorpions club.

Zappone coached a girls team nearly a decade ago. But in recent years she has exclusively coached boys. She seems dialed in to their psyche.

Angie Zappone (right) gives instructions to a youngster on the Scorpions. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

“Boys are a different can of worms,” she explained. “I played soccer and I’m female. I loved coaching girls, but they’re kinder to each other in a group sense. Just a little different philosophy. But boys are energetic, they’re rambunctious and they want to poke at each other a little bit. The philosophy with the boys is to keep them moving, keep them engaged. Make it funny. I think they need it to be funny sometimes. A little bit of humor is good.”

The boys finished their popsicles and began heading with their parents to the parking lot. Zappone was asked to expand on her philosophy of coaching boys.

“You don’t want them standing in lines, or all chaos breaks out,” she said with a laugh. “But I love that about boys. They’ll get right down and dirty as soon as you tell them to do something. They’re a little easier to coach to be aggressive than girls, you know? Girls will step back and apologize. Don’t get me wrong, girls can play aggressively. But boys will want to get right in there with their shoulders. The energy and aggression are a bit more natural. So I let them be boys on the field, but keep some control. Because if one goes, they all go.”

It was clear that Zappone enjoyed coaching. From shouting encouragement, cracking jokes and issuing high-fives.

“I love it,” she said. “There’s nothing better than taking a group like this that had never played together, and seeing them develop. Seeing them get a bit more confidence in themselves. Seeing them joke around and start to form friendships. It takes a little energy, but taking a team from the beginning to the end of the season and watching them grow and have fun, is a big deal.

“It’s cool,” she added. “It’s like raising kids. It’s hard at times, but in the end it’s all worth it.”